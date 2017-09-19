Arrgh, no free Krispy Kreme donuts on International Talk Like a Pirate Day

WNCT Published:
Krispy Kreme donuts
(PRNewsFoto/Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation)

In years past, talking like a pirate would earn you a free donut at Krispy Kreme, while dressing up like a pirate would result in a free dozen. But not this year.

Krispy Kreme announced via Twitter they are not celebrating the day this year.