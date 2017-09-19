Arrgh, no free Krispy Kreme donuts on International Talk Like a Pirate Day

In years past, talking like a pirate would earn you a free donut at Krispy Kreme, while dressing up like a pirate would result in a free dozen. But not this year.

Krispy Kreme announced via Twitter they are not celebrating the day this year.

Our calendar is too full this year, matey. Talk Like A Pirate Day had to walk the plank. Hope you join our app for news about events to come — krispykreme (@krispykreme) September 12, 2017

We wish you would bring your friends dress up. We love costumes & fun. We're simply not attaching a free 🍩 offer to the holiday this year. — krispykreme (@krispykreme) September 19, 2017