Arrgh, no free Krispy Kreme donuts on International Talk Like a Pirate Day

In years past, talking like a pirate would earn you a free donut at Krispy Kreme, while dressing up like a pirate would result in a free dozen. But not this year.
Krispy Kreme announced via Twitter they are not celebrating the day this year.
In years past, talking like a pirate would earn you a free donut at Krispy Kreme, while dressing up like a pirate would result in a free dozen. But not this year.
Krispy Kreme announced via Twitter they are not celebrating the day this year.
Advertisement
Advertisement