Canadian songwriters file lawsuit against Carrie Underwood for copyright infringement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two Canadian songwriters have filed a lawsuit alleging copyright infringement against country superstar Carrie Underwood and others.

The lawsuit alleges Ronald McNeill and Georgia Lyons-Savage composed the chorus, melody and lyrics to a song called, “Something in the Water” in August 2012.

The pair claims to have completed a vocal mix of the demo on Sept. 25, 2012 and pitched it to Underwood’s team, who declined to use it on her album.

According to the lawsuit, a song by the same name ended up on Underwood’s 2014 “Greatest Hits” album.

The two songwriters say the hook of Underwood’s song is lyrically identical to the one they wrote.

McNeill and Lyons-Savage are asking for a jury trial and any profits the song has generated.