Deputies searching for suspect in Anderson robbery

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a suspect who robbed an Anderson gas station on Tuesday morning.

Dispatch said an armed robbery was reported at Bright Mart on S. Main Street. It happened around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Detective Nikki Carson with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said no one was hurt in the robbery.

The robber did not present a weapon, but had his hand in his pocket as if he had a weapon, Carson said.

The suspect was described as a black male wearing dark baggy pants and a dark colored hoodie, she said.

This is a developing story.