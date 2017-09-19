Euphoria back in Greenville for 12th year

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Euphoria is a four-day celebration of food, wine and music.The festival returns for its 12th year on Thursday and continues through Sunday.

Events range from tasting tents, to wine, beer and food seminars, to dinners with Michelin Star chefs. There’s also a cooking competition for kids and a barbecue brunch.

Each event is individually ticketed – and tickets are all inclusive.

Songwriter’s Recipe and the Greenville Kick-Off Party are some of the events planned for Thursday.

On Friday morning, you can participate in Taste of the Trail: Swamp Rabbit Ride and Lunch and on Saturday afternoon you can Feast by the Field. The event features unlimited samplings of food and beverages from more than 60 breweries, wineries, local restaurants and regional chefs at The West End.

