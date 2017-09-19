Friend remembers fatal hit & run victim, driver arrested

CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Friends and family are still coping with the death of an Upstate man who was killed while crossing the interstate.

Highway Patrol has arrested the driver they say struck and killed Damion Kintavis Franklin.

“I was like, they got the right person? It’s the right Damion?” said friend Amber Tate as she recalled the moments she learned of his death. “It seems like it’s too young, too soon.”

Tate says she’s known Franklin for years, after both met in 6th grade.

“You don’t have many friends that would give you their last and he was one of those people,” she said. “That’s what I loved. He was just somebody that could brighten up your day even at your worst moments.”

Tate said he got along with everyone, and they always had fun together. She says they were last together on Saturday before she missed his phone call on Sunday.

“Next morning I got up I heard the news and it devastated me,” she said. “It broke my heart.”

Highway patrol says Franklin was crossing I-85 southbound near mile marker 92 when he was hit and killed early Monday. Troopers arrested Noe Castillo, saying he continued driving the 2005-2007 gray Buick Terraza after hitting Franklin around 2:45 a.m.

“I was thinking what was going through his [Franklin] mind at 3 o’clock in the morning,” said Tate. “But, who has answers.”

Castillo is now still in custody charged with leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death, according to Highway Patrol. He was not hurt in the crash.

“It’s the closest person I done lost to me,” said Tate. “It really didn’t feel like a friend. It was way much more.”

The coroner says alcohol may have been a contributing factor in Franklin’s death. The detention center tells us Castillo will go before a judge for a bond hearing Wednesday.