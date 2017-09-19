Help find couple wanted for child abuse, baby possibly in danger

By Published: Updated:
Rex Cochran, Heather Cochran

HAYWOOD CO., N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are asking for your help in finding two people and their three-month-old baby.

They say the baby girl could possibly be in danger.

The couple, Heather Cochran and Rex Douglas Cochran, Junior, were last seen on Northwood Drive in Clyde around 10:15 a.m.

They were driving what deputies believe is a 2001 blue Ford Mustang.

Deputies say the couple is wanted in North Dakota on felony child abuse charges.

They say the couple fled Haywood County with their three-month-old daughter, Cali Marie Cochran, after an emergency custody order was issued.

The couple is from North Dakota but was living near some extended family in Clyde, deputies say.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has been notified.

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, you are asked to call 911.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News