Help find suspect after kidnapping, carjacking in hotel parking lot

MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – The Mauldin Police Department is asking for your help after a carjacking and kidnapping took place in a hotel parking lot.

The incident happened at the Days Inn on W. Butler Road at about 10:54 p.m. on Sunday, September 17th.

Police say a black male suspect approached a female victim while she was getting into her car.

They say he had a handgun and forced himself into the car with the victim.

The suspect then drove the vehicle away, with the victim inside, police say.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the identity of the suspect, you are asked to contact Det. Padgett at the Mauldin Police Department at (864) 289-8900 or tpadgett@mauldinpolice.com.

