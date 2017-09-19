Laurens man arrested after dead dog found tied to tree

WARNING: Video contains graphic images that some may find disturbing.

LAURENS Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Laurens County Animal Control shared a video on social media that shows the heartbreaking cases officers must deal with each day.

The video is a ride along of an animal cruelty investigation on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Laurens County Animal Control Supervisor Giles Gilmer recorded what he found during the investigation – one dog dead and tied to a tree and another dog malnourished. The dogs’ owner has been charged in the case.

“…Owner just left him,” Gilmer says of the dead dog in the video.

Another dog was allegedly left behind without food. The same dog is shown later in the video. She appears frightened, but wags her tail as Gilmer coaxes her forward to pet her and reassure her she’s safe.

“Just one of those things we deal with everyday – everyday we deal with something like this,” Gilmer says.

Gilmer said the surviving dog is a female believed to be a. She’s receiving care and is malnourished and has hookworms

The dogs’ owners, identified as 30-year-old William J. Young of Laurens, has been charged in connection to the case.