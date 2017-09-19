Man arrested in connection to 2013 teen prostitution case, report says

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested in connection to a teen prostitution case that happened back in 2013, the Index-Journal reports.

They say a teenager was forced into prostitution by a man and woman who were seeking drugs and money.

Index-Journal reports that 24-year-old Juventino Gonzalez Altamirano was arrested Monday and charged with participating in the prostitution of a minor, second-degree criminal sexual conduct, and third-degree domestic violence.

A 16-year-old was interviewed in December of 2013 and said that her mom made her have sex with men on several different occasions in exchange for drugs and money, Index-Journal reports.

The girl was taken to different hotels and apartments to have sex with the men and used cocaine during some of these occasions, they report.

According to the Index-Journal, the girl’s mom would tell the men that her daughter was 18 years old.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

