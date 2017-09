GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) — Police say a man was killed Monday after a domestic incident in Greenwood.

Police responded to a call of a man who was possibly cut and bleeding profusely.

The Greenwood Police Department said in a Facebook post that investigators think a domestic dispute turned violent.

No arrest has been made as of Tuesday morning.

Police have not released the names of those involved, saying it’s an active investigation.

This is a developing story.