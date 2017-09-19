Marcus Todd Murder Trial Gets Underway

Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) – Jurors heard testimony Tuesday in a high-profile murder trial.

Marcus Todd is accused of kidnapping and killing Jermaine West of Woodruff in May of 2016. West’s body was never found, but solicitors proceeded with the case anyway citing strong evidence.

That evidence included cell phone video shot by a relatives which investigators say shows Todd forcing West into a vehicle after shooting him. It was accidentally recorded by West’s cousin as she was trying to call police. Three of West’s relatives took the stand.

Another witness testified that he heard Todd hint at a possible motive before opening fire.

“He walks up to Jermaine and says ‘you’re going to pay for your brother’s sins’ and they struggle with the gun, and the first shot went off and that’s when I took off running as fast as I could,” Elijah Goggins told jurors.

Court resumes tomorrow morning.

