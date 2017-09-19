New road could help traffic congestion in Powdersville

POWDERSVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Hood Road in Powdersville is described as a traffic nightmare by the thousands who use it. But now, Anderson District One officials said they’ve found a solution to help solve the problem.

On a 15 acre property off Roe Road, the district plans to build a road connecting to Powdersville Middle School.

“Right now there are about 1,500 cars during the AM peak hour and we are hoping the road will drive 400 cars off of that,” said Judy Shelato, Special Projects Manager for Anderson County.

With an estimated budget of $500-600,000, the hope is to see the road built and open in the next ten to eleven months. The road will be paid for by the school district from the one cent sales tax referendum that was passed several years ago.