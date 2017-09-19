Olsen Placed On IR

Carolina Panthers Release

The Carolina Panthers have placed tight end Greg Olsen on injured reserve and signed fullback Alex Armah to the active roster from the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

He cannot practice for at least 6 weeks and cannot return to games for at least 8 weeks.

Olsen, who joined the Panthers in 2011 after a trade with the Chicago Bears has produced three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, making the Pro Bowl in each season. The injury will end Olsen’s streak of 160 consecutive games played dating to 2007, the second longest active streak among tight ends behind Dallas’ Jason Witten (221).

Armah spent the first two weeks of the 2017 season on Carolina’s practice squad after being drafted by the club in the sixth round this year.

Wide receiver Keyarris Garrett has been signed to the practice squad to fill the spot opened after Armah joined the active roster.