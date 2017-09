Carolina Panthers players and cheerleaders were at Mary Bramlett Elementary School in Gaffney, SC on Tuesday.

Shaq Thompson and Damiere Byrd, Sir Purr and the TopCats Cheerleaders are there for the Fuel Up to PLAY 60 Camp.

They will test students on their skill in NFL-style activities.

They are also encouraging them to stay active and healthy.

Cherokee County Schools will also be presenting a $10,000 grant for health and fitness programming.