PICS: Kid, 26 pets removed from home covered in feces and urine, deputies say

WARNING: This article contains an image some may consider graphic.

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — A Spring Hill woman is facing animal cruelty charges after an investigator from the Department of Children and Families contacted deputies with concerns about living conditions in her home.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office was called to the home on Cobra Drive in Spring Hill on Monday. Responding deputies say the home was dirty and they could smell urine from outside. The home also did not have running water.

The homeowner, 44-year-old Jennie Card, told deputies she had a lot of dogs and said two of them might try to bite deputies if they went inside.

The Animal Enforcement Unit was called to the scene and found 24 dogs, two cats and two birds.

Officers found one of the dogs extremely malnourished and in severe distress due to an injured back paw. They say the bones on the paw were exposed and had been bandaged using duct tape.

One of the cats was malnourished and had a wound on its neck that was covered in pus and giving off a foul odor, according to investigators.

Inside the home, deputies found the flood completely covered in fecal matter and urine.

All of the animals were seized by animal services. A child was also removed from the home by the DCF.

Card told deputies she was the primary caregiver for the animals, and said she couldn’t afford medical treatment for them. She was arrested on two counts of animal cruelty. Her bond was set at $2,000.

