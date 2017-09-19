Police looking for masked males who held up Greer business

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Police say masked suspects held up a Greer business and fled after they zip tied an employee’s hands.

The armed robbery happened around 9:30 a.m. Saturday at First Choice Cash Advance on W. Wade Hampton Boulevard.

Police say two males in Halloween masks entered the business shortly after it opened. At least one of the suspects was armed. Police say he pulled out a handgun and demanded money.

After an employee handed over cash, police say the suspects used zip ties to tie the employee’s hands and had them lie down in a restroom. Police say the employee wasn’t physically hurt during the robbery.

Security cameras captured footage of the vehicle that the suspects fled in after the robbery, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Bash at (864) 848-5351 or jbash@cityofgreer.org.