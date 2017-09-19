Pregnant woman revived with Narcan, OD’s again 40 minutes later say police

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Two police officers revived a pregnant woman who overdosed twice within 45 minutes in Philadelphia.

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority officers were patrolling the Allegheny Station on Monday when they found the unconscious woman. The officers administered Narcan. She regained consciousness and refused additional treatment.

“At that time, the Philadelphia Fire Department came over to the location and she refused their services. She didn’t want to go to the hospital. She didn’t want any kind of medical treatment. She got up and left the area,” SEPTA Police Lt. Michael Fox said.

The officers spotted the woman slumped over 45 minutes later.

The woman was in the later stages of pregnancy, according to the CBS affiliate in Philadelphia.

SEPTA Transit Police Chief Thomas J. Nestel III shared the incident on Twitter, writing: “Woman, app 7mos pregnant, given Narcan by Transit Police for heroin OD. Refused transport to hospital. 40 minutes later she OD’d again.”

She was taken to a hospital. There is no word on her condition.