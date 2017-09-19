SC 10th poorest state says website

The financial news and opinion website 24/7 Wall St. has named South Carolina the 10th poorest state in the US.

Their report is called “Riches and Poorest States.” You can read it and their methodology here.

They collected data on each state showing its median household income, population, poverty and unemployment rate.

South Carolina’s data showed:

Median household income: $49,501

Population: 4,961,119 (23rd highest)

2016 Unemployment rate: 4.8% (25th highest)

Poverty rate: 15.3% (14th highest)

There was some good news. Household incomes rose more in SC last year than they did on average across America.

The SC job market is also improving.

They say the Top 10 Poorest States are:

The Top 10 Richest State are:

You can click on each state for a detailed break down of their income, poverty rate and population.