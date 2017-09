MARION, NC (WSPA) – A registered sex offender on probation is accused of having child porn in Marion, according to McDowell Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies charged Dakota Guy Russell, 22, of Flounder Circle in Marion, with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

A deputy helped state probation and parole officers with a search of Russell’s home on Sept. 1 and found images found to be child pornography.