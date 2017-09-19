Study shows the costlier the wedding, the shorter the marriage

(CNN) – They say diamonds are a girl’s best friend, but they could be a marriage’s worst enemy.

A study from Emory University found the more couples spend on their engagement ring and ceremony — the shorter the marriage.

According to theknot.com, engagement rings last year cost on average $6,000. The website say the average wedding cost more than $35,000.

You can save money by getting married on any day other than Saturday. Renting a dress can also help cut costs.

It’s also important to know how marriage affects student loans. The average graduate in the class of 2016 left college with more than $37,000 in student loan debt. Find out if your partner has student loans, and know those loans may make it more difficult to buy a house or contribute early to a retirement fund.