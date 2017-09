On the Music Scene tonight, are you ready to get your jazz on? The Underground Jazz Music Club “The Wheel Sessions” is having another jam session this Thursday in The Village Of West Greenville featuring some of the best jazz musicians around, The Mike Murray Trio. The show starts at 730pm and only costs ten bucks which includes two sets of music and a complimentary drink. The Wheel is located at 1288 Pendleton Street in The Village of West Greenville and it is a night not to be missed.

