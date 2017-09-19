Tracking Jose and Maria

Hurricane Jose will turn extra-tropical or basically into a Nor’easter as it impacts the East Coast with rip currents and some rain for southern New England into the weekend. It is not expected to make landfall at this time.

Hurricane Maria will continue to move northwest and make a direct hit on St. Croix and Puerto Rico tonight into tomorrow.

Up to 2 feet of rainfall will bring potentially catastrophic flooding to Puerto Rico along with 160+ mph wind damage.

Structures could be washed away. As the storm grows in power it will approach just north of the Dominican Republic next. It is too soon to say if it will impact the United States mainland. However, it is supposed to go north of the Bahamas later this week.