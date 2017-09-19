Woman with dementia scammed out of $86K in Greer

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – An elderly man told deputies someone posing as a Facebook friend scammed his wife out of more than $86,000.

The Greer resident reported the scam to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

The man told deputies his wife suffers from dementia and has a friend of 40 years who she’s connected to on Facebook, according to a report.

The victim’s husband said someone hacked her friend’s Facebook account and managed to scam her out of $86,060 in the last several months.

He said his wife, thinking she was communicating with her friend, sent multiple checks to different addresses in the amount of $5,000 to $15,000.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the scam.