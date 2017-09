GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was stabbed to death in Greenwood Monday, according to the coroner’s office.

It happened on Independence Way around 6:32 p.m.

The coroner’s office says William Jamaal Johnson, 27, was in an argument when he was stabbed in the chest.

He was taken to the hospital where he died.

The manner of death was ruled homicide, according to the coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office and Greenwood Police are still investigating.