Voters decide on $6.5m for a new firehouse that serves Greenville and Spartanburg counties

The fate of a fire department headquarters in one of the Upstate’s fastest growing areas will be decided by 7pm Tuesday.

The $6.5 million dollar bond referendum to build a new Pelham Batesville Fire Department nearly failed in June. That vote was so tight, it ended in a tie after two votes were thrown out. Greenville County Council already approved it. Spartanburg County Council did not. So it’s those county voters in the fire district who will decide the fate of the headquarters.

In 1989, when the building was build, the district got only about 300 calls a year. Today, it’s more like 2000.

“The growth around here, especially out here where I live is tremendous,” said John Doughertry.

Most of the homes in the area didn’t exist three decades ago, and neither did BMW.

That’s why mother of four, Caroline Smith voted to approve the bond referendum.

“Things have just grown so much and we just want to be sure that we get the response we need to keep people safe in this community,” she said.

Chief Phill Jolley showed us a number of water damaged walls, including one in his own office. But beyond the structural issues, it’s lack of space that’s the real problem.

Back when this building first opened, there were only 7 firefighters, now there are 48 full time staff members.

“We’ve simply got to grow with the district and that’s what this is about,” said Chief Jolley.

A report done two years ago, calls for a new headquarters that’s twice the size.

But not all voters are convinced a new building is necessary, like Diana Pflug who has a new baby to feed.

“I voted no just because once taxes go up, it’s rare that they’re ever going to come down,” said Pflug.

If the referendum passes, taxes will increase about $12 for every $100,000 of a home’s assessment. That hike will last about 15 years, but not longer.

But other voters, have been swayed by the very public servants who put their life on the line to keep them safe.

“The firefighters came to my door Sunday night and explained the bond referendum, and I support these firemen and wanted to come and vote for it,” said Dougherty.