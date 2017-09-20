11 cases of West Nile confirmed in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – The SC Dept. of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) says they have confirmed 11 human cases of West Nile in SC in 2017.

Human cases have been confirmed in Anderson, Beaufort, Greenville, Horry, Richland, Union, and York counties, according to DHEC.

One person died in Anderson Co. in August.

They say risk of serious illness is low. Eight out of 10 people have no symptoms.

One in five get sick within two to 14 days with fever, headache, joint pain, muscle pain, diarrhea, rash nausea and vomiting.

One in 150 develop potentially fatal encephalitis or meningitis, according to DHEC.

You can protect yourself by using insect repellent, closing windows and doors, eliminating standing water, and wearing light-colored clothing to cover you skin and reduce the risk of bites.

DHEC says West Nile has also been found in one horse, 13 birds, and 75 mosquito samples.

They say infected animal or mosquito samples have been confirmed in Anderson, Beaufort, Colleton, Greenville, Kershaw, Lexington, Richland, Saluda, and York counties.