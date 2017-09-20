4 hurt after cement mixer overturns on van in NC

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) – The N.C. Highway Patrol says a cement mixer carrying 40,000 pounds of concrete overturned on top of a van, injuring three teenage girls and a woman.

Troopers told local media outlets the driver of the cement mixer went into a turn too fast around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, causing his truck to overturn.

Emergency personnel summoned two heavy-duty wreckers and a crane to help lift the mixer off the van.

The patrol said the woman and one of the three girls were taken by helicopter to a hospital, while the other two girls were taken to the hospital by ambulance. The extent of their injuries wasn’t immediately known.

