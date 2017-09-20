7 Things to Do Tomorrow, September 21, 2017

The Mike Murray Trio Performs - The Mike Murray Trio will be performing at The Wheel located at 1288 Pendleton Street in The Village of West Greenville this Thursday. The s…

“The Wheel Sessions” - On the music scene tonight, are you ready to get your jazz on? The Underground Jazz Music Club "The Wheel Sessions" is having another jam se…

The Social Butterfly Fall Fashions - On the Fashion Scene tonight, we are feelin' fall. The temperatures are cooling down and you need some great fashion staples to amp up your …

What’s Brewing - In tonight’s What’s Brewing, Emmy buzz, Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard's kiss, Ed Asner in town and Taco Bell bar.

Johnson Farms - Nothing gets you in the fall mood like apples and ciders and family fun on the farm. Nobody knows that better than Baron Johnson with Johnso…

Madworld Haunted Attraction Opening Terrifying Trail This Friday - If you’ve got a crippling phobia, chances are Madworld Haunted Attraction can find and expose it! Its new haunted trail “Phobia” opens Frida…

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Bring Tour to Greenville - Country’s biggest power couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill came to Greenville during their Soul 2 Soul tour, which fans have been waiting to s…

What’s Brewing: Baseball, Garth, and the Emmys! - Will the Greenville Drive win the Championship? Do you plan to watch Stephen Colbert host the Emmys?