7 Things to Do Tomorrow, September 21, 2017

Looking for something to do? SCENE has you covered with our top 7 Things to Do Tomorrow (Thursday, September 21, 2017)
- Eat and Drink at Euphoria Greenville.
- Order a chicken platter for lunch at the Spartanburg Greek Festival
- Listen to Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors at the Peace Center in Greenville
- Check out the band Outshyne at the Dugout in Anderson.
- Country star Clint Black plays the US Cellular Civic Center in Asheville.
- Hear the band Backup Planet at the final Rhythm & Brews in Hendersonville.
- Enjoy wine and cheese with friends at the Spartanburg Art Walk.