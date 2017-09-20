Amber Alert for 3 Month Old



CLYDE, NC (WSPA) – We’re continuing to follow the latest development in the search for a missing three month old girl. The Amber Alert was issued for several states this morning and deputies have been looking for the couple.

Police say they absolutely need and want to find Cali Cochran. They are concerned for her safety and need the public to stay alert until this little girl is found.

Haywood County Deputies issued the amber alert that says 3 month old Cali Marie Cochran is in danger and they’re asking the public to help find her.

Investigators say she’s with her parents, Heather and Rex Cochran who are both wanted on felony abuse charges out of North Dakota.

They were last seen at a house on Northwood Drive in Clyde, North Carolina on Tuesday with Little Cali.

New Covenant Church is just around the corner from the home, Staff Pastor Chip Clemons says amber alert’s move people who aren’t directly involved to action like his family, ” my wife yelled across the house there’s an amber alert, we need to pray and we did.”

Pastor Chip, says the church’s mission is love, care and help people, which is right in line with the objective of amber alerts, Pastor Chip, “if you have 100 people looking for her, but you have 10 million that have phones to keep their eyes open, I think it’s a win – win.”

Investigators encourage people to keep their eyes open for Heather or Rex Cochran. They may be traveling in a Blue 2001 Ford Mustang or GMC Suburban and they might be headed to Florida or Georgia.

Lindsay Regner is the spokesperson for Haywood County Sheriff’s Office and says the public is instrumental in helping police solve crimes and protect children. Lindsey says, “it’s incredible when people call in because we can’t have eyes and ears 24/7 in every corner, of the county or the country. so people have to help us out.”