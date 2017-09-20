Another arrest in connection to McGill shooting in Gaffney

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – Another man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that killed Jasmine McGill.

McGill was shot and killed on August 7 on Lincoln Drive.

Matthew Archie Jr. 20, of Buckson St., Gaffney was arrested Sept. 20 around 11 a.m.

He is charged with Breach of the Peace Aggravated in Nature.

Police say they identified Archie as one of several people that fired shots that night.

Tony C. Littlejohn, of Lincoln Dr. was also charged with Breach of the Peace Aggravated in Nature on Sept. 18.

Police say the investigation is still going on.