Body recovered from Lake Hartwell by dive team

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) – A dive team from Wisconsin has recovered a body in their second day of searching for a man missing since July.

The coroner confirms a body was recovered, but the body has not been identified.

The dive team was looking for Kip Burrell. He and his wife were thrown from their boat during a storm.

A passing boater helped rescue the woman from the water, but her husband, Kip, was not found.

A special diving group Bruce’s Legacy from Black River Falls, Wisconsin is at Lake Hartwell looking for Burrell.

Keith Cormican with Bruce’s Legacy says they were be at the lake for 5 days.

He says it is a very tough search because there is a forest under the water.

They are using sonar to help with the search.