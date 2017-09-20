Bond denied in deadly I-85 hit & run in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Bond has been denied for a man accused in a fatal hit-and-run on I-85 S, near mile marker 92 in Cherokee Co.

The accident happened at about 2:45 a.m. on Monday.

Troopers say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and died from his injuries.

The pedestrian has been identified as 26-year-old Damion Kintavis Franklin, according to the coroner’s office.

Franklin died at the scene and alcohol is believed to have been a contributing factor to the incident, the coroner says.

The driver hit the man and didn’t stop, according to the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office.

Noe Castillo, 46, is charged with leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death, according to the SC Highway Patrol.

He was not hurt in the crash.

The magistrate judge can’t issue bond in the case and Castillo will have to go before a circuit court judge to try to receive bond.

About 15 of Franklin’s family members were in court in what as a very emotional hewaring.

Troopers say they found pieces of Castillo’s car on the scene and used those to determine the type and color of car.

They say DMV records found a small number of vehicles in Spartanburg and Cherokee counties that matched the car.

Castillo’s home was the second one they visited.

The solicitor says the vehicle was at the home and there appeared to be an attempt to conceal the vehicle.

Castillo answered the door for troopers and said he “knew why they were there and he had nothing to say. They would need to talk to his attorney,” according to the prosecutor.