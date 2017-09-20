Fatal stabbing victim ID’d in Greenville

GREENVILLE CO, S.C. (WSPA) – The coroner’s office has identified a man stabbed to death in Greenville Co.

The stabbing happened on Crestone Dr. on 9/16 at 5 p.m.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from at least one stab wound.

The Michael William Berg, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

Deputies say the suspect, 59-year-old David Goodine Jr., was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Deputies say an argument between the two neighbors escalated and Goodine chased the victim across the street and stabbed him.

Goodine is in the Greenville County Detention Center without bond.

