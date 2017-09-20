Fatal stabbing victim ID’d in Greenville

GREENVILLE CO, S.C. (WSPA) – The coroner’s office has identified a man stabbed to death in Greenville Co.

The stabbing happened on Crestone Dr. on 9/16 at 5 p.m.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from at least one stab wound.

The Michael William Berg, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

Deputies say the suspect, 59-year-old David Goodine Jr., was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Deputies say an argument between the two neighbors escalated and Goodine chased the victim across the street and stabbed him.

Goodine is in the Greenville County Detention Center without bond.

More stories you may like on 7News

Thief returns stolen mannequin, along with $200 and bizarre note The mannequin that was stolen from a Pleasanton boutique clothing store last week was returned, the store owner says.

Nearly 1/2 million Ram trucks recalled for safety issue Fiat Chrysler says a water pump bearing can overheat under certain conditions, potentially leading to an engine fire.

Upstate woman saves friend’s life by donating her kidney In South Carolina, 1000 people are on the waiting list for a life-saving transplant. 900 of those are in need of a kidney.

New road could help traffic congestion in Powdersville POWDERSVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Hood Road in Powdersville is described as a traffic nightmare by the thousands who use it. But now, Anderson Distr…

Woman’s cotton decoration complaint goes viral A woman’s complaint that a decoration piece featuring raw cotton was racially insensitive, has gone viral.