GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police are asking for your help to find a cash grab suspect.

Police say the man in the picture grabbed money from registers at two different stores.

The first was at the Family Dollar on S. Pleasantburg Dr. on 9/17 at 6:03 p.m.

The second was at the Kangaroo on Haywood Rd. on 9/18 at 8:30 p.m.

If you know who the man is, call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME (232-7463)