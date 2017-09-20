House, cars hit in drive-by shooting in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A home and car were hit in a drive-by shooting, according to Spartanburg Police.

It happened on Lincoln Dr. on 9/19 around 9 p.m.

A woman told police she and her husband were watching TV while their kids were getting ready for bed.

That’s when they heard 10 shots. She said they fell to the ground and told their kids to get down.

Police found damage to a window at the front of the house and 2 cars in the driveway had damage.

They found five shell casings in the road in front of the home.

The couple told police they don’t have any issues with anyone and don’t know who could have shot at their home.