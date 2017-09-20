Inman family OK after vehicle fire spreads to home, firefighters say

INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – An Inman family’s home was damaged in a fire on Wednesday morning.

North Spartanburg Assistant Fire Chief Brent Lewis said a blaze spread from burning vehicles to a house in the Hickory Hills subdivision. Lewis said crews found two vehicles on fire when they arrived on scene shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday.

No one was hurt in the fire.

The American Red Cross is helping the family, including two adults and three children, with financial assistance for food, clothing and lodging.

Lewis said the fire appears accidental. The exact cause, he said, is undetermined.

North Spartanburg, Boiling Springs and Hilltop fire departments responded to the blaze.