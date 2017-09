CHEROKEE Co., SC (WSPA) – A Cherokee Co. man is accused of distributing child porn, according to SC Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Jayme Shayne Jenkins, 45, of Gaffney is charged with once count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree.

That’s a felony punishable by up to ten years imprisonment.

The AG says Cherokee Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force made the arrest.