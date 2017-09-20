Marcus Todd gets life for Jermaine West murder

By Published: Updated:
Marcus Todd (Source: Spartanburg County Jail)
Marcus Todd (Source: Spartanburg County Jail)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Marcus Todd has been found guilty of kidnapping and murder of Jermaine West of Woodruff in May 2016.

He was sentence to life on the murder charge.

West’s body was never found, but prosecutors proceeded with the case citing strong evidence. That evidence includes cell phone video shot by a relative that investigators say shows Todd forcing West into a vehicle after shooting him. It was accidentally recorded by West’s cousin as she was trying to call police.

Three of West’s relatives took the stand on Tuesday.

Another witness testified that he heard Todd hint at a possible motive before opening fire.

“He walks up to Jermaine and says ‘You’re going to pay for your brother’s sins and they struggle with the gun, and the first shot went off and that’s when I took off running as fast as I could,” Elijah Goggins told jurors.

More stories you may like on 7News