Marcus Todd gets life for Jermaine West murder

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Marcus Todd has been found guilty of kidnapping and murder of Jermaine West of Woodruff in May 2016.

He was sentence to life on the murder charge.

West’s body was never found, but prosecutors proceeded with the case citing strong evidence. That evidence includes cell phone video shot by a relative that investigators say shows Todd forcing West into a vehicle after shooting him. It was accidentally recorded by West’s cousin as she was trying to call police.

Three of West’s relatives took the stand on Tuesday.

Another witness testified that he heard Todd hint at a possible motive before opening fire.

“He walks up to Jermaine and says ‘You’re going to pay for your brother’s sins and they struggle with the gun, and the first shot went off and that’s when I took off running as fast as I could,” Elijah Goggins told jurors.

More stories you may like on 7News

Citizens Advisory Board trains to better help Greenville community GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Steps are being made to better the relationship between law enforcement and the community. Wednesday was th…

Clemson students plan to help Dominica after Hurricane Maria Students at Clemson University will be heading to Dominica next month to try and help people recover after the devastation of Hurricane Irma…

Thief returns stolen mannequin, along with $200 and bizarre note The mannequin that was stolen from a Pleasanton boutique clothing store last week was returned, the store owner says.

Nearly 1/2 million Ram trucks recalled for safety issue Fiat Chrysler says a water pump bearing can overheat under certain conditions, potentially leading to an engine fire.