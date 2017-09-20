NC man arrested, hit neighbor in head with baseball bat say deputies

MARION, NC (WSPA) – A man is under arrest after deputies in McDowell County say he hit his neighbor in the head with a baseball bat.

Erik Frederick McLean, 25, of Marion is charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

Deputies say they were called to a dispute on Clover View Drive at 11:25 p.m. Monday.

That’s when McDowell County investigators say they found the victim – a 26-year-old man – after he had been struck in the head with the bat.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.