Officer with Greenville Police involved in crash on Laurens Rd.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An officer with the Greenville Police Department was involved in a collision with another vehicle on Laurens Rd. Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Greenville Police Department, the officer and a Jeep SUV collided near Webster Rd. while the vehicles were traveling on Laurens Rd.

The officer’s vehicle then hit the curb and a utility pole. Both of the drivers had minor injuries and did not need to be taken to the hospital for evaluation, according to the police department.

There is no further information at this time about what led to the collision.

SC Highway Patrol is investigating this crash since a law enforcement officer was involved.