Pi-Squared Pizza opens in Drayton Mills Marketplace on Thurs.

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Pi-Squared Pizza opens in Drayton Mills Marketplace on Thursday, according to the company.

The pizza is Detroit-style. It’s square and cooked in a steel pan.

They describe the pizza like this:

Inspired by American service men who developed a taste for deep dish while in Europe during WWII, Detroit-style pizza offers a unique twist on a culinary favorite. In addition to its square shape and thick crust, Detroit-style pizza is cooked in a steel pan. Cheese is also spread to the edges of the pan, allowing the cheese to caramelize down the sides and creates a fusion of flavors. Finally, the sauce is place on top in rows, allowing for a fluffier crust and earning the nicknames “red top pizza” or “upside down pizza.”

You can check out the menu on their website here.