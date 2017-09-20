SC woman accused of trying to kill mother

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) – Police in South Carolina have accused a woman of trying to kill her mother and set the apartment on fire.

Rock Hill police told local media outlets that officers responding to a report on Tuesday found a woman with a gunshot wound to the head.

A police report said officers attempted to talk to 43-year-old Patricia Garcia, but say she refused to come to the door and was “uncooperative.” SWAT officers were called in and persuaded Garcia to open the door.

The report said officers found a handgun on the bedroom floor, a spent shell casing standing on a dresser beside a lit candle, and two filled gas cans.

Garcia is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Her status wasn’t known on Wednesday.

