Spartanburg woman assaulted in woods by three males near Duncan Park

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was assaulted in the woods near Duncan Park Wednesday afternoon and police are looking for three male suspects involved in the crime.

According to the Spartanburg Police Department, officers were called to the area of West Park Dr. and Carolyn Dr. around 2:45 p.m. for a reported assault.

The victim told the responding officers that she was walking on West Park Dr. near South Converse St. when three males started to follow her.

The woman then stated that the suspects grabbed her, pulling her into a nearby wooded area across from the baseball field and assaulted her. The suspects reportedly fled the area when officers got to the scene.

The victim was taken by EMS to Spartanburg Regional Healthcare to be treated for her injuries during the reported attack.

A forensic composite sketch was made for each of the three suspects based on the victim’s account of the crime.

The first suspect is described as heavy set with dark skin, about 5′ 9″ tall, weighing about 250 lbs. He is described as having a thin beard line and thin moustache with a really deep voice.

The second male is described as thin, roughly 6′ tall, has long fingernails and the other suspects called him “D”.

The third suspect is also described as thin and about the same height as the second suspect. The male did not have any facial hair and appeared to be younger than the other two suspects. The suspect had a tattoo of a cross on the left side of his neck. He also has yellow teeth, bad gums, a possible crooked tooth on the left side, with some acne marks on his cheeks and forehead.

Spartanburg Police say that this is an active investigation and are encouraging members of the community to come forward if they have any information about the crime or the described suspects.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or the Spartanburg Police Department at 864-596-2065.