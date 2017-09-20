Upstate woman saves friend’s life by donating her kidney

CENTRAL, SC (WSPA) – Pop star Selena Gomez is shining the spotlight on an important health topic after sharing her personal story on social media.

The singer posted a photo on Instagram revealing she had undergone a kidney transplant and the organ donor was her best friend.

Two Upstate women have a similar story and are hoping this will help remove the stigma around this life-saving procedure.

In South Carolina, 1,000 people are on the waiting list for a life-saving transplant.

900 of those are in need of a kidney.

Becky Bowman found herself in need of a kidney two years ago.

When she told her friend Stephanie Finley about her situation, Finley offered to be a living organ donor.

The two friends went under the knife just over a year ago.

Bowman says her life is completely changed because of her friend’s selfless decision.

“I tell Stephanie all the time I owe her my life. I may still be alive but I don’t think I’d be able to do the things God’s just allowed me to do because of Stephanie’s gift,” Bowman told 7News.

“I had no hesitation. I’ve always tried to live my life as you don’t know what tomorrow’s going to bring and so when I found out my friend needed a kidney, it was just ‘of course, I’d get tested and of course, I’d donate,'” Finley said.

Living organ donations are different than the type of organ donation you can sign up for at the DMV. These procedures are handled through transplant centers like MUSC in Charleston.

For more information on becoming an organ donor, click here.