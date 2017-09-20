What’s coming & leaving Netflix in October

The new Netflix list is here! Here is the list of all the shows and movies coming and leaving in October.
Avail. 10/1/17
88 Minutes
A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song
Before Midnight
Blood Diamond
Boogie Nights
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cleverman: Season 2
Death Sentence
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Eagle vs. Shark
Eyes Wide Shut
Generation Iron 2
Ghost Patrol
I Love You, Man
Ice Guardians
Lockup: Disturbing the Peace: Collection 1
Made of Honor
Miss Congeniality
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Must Love Dogs
Never Let Me Go
No Reservations
Penelope
PJ Masks: Season 1
Set Up
The Reaping
Tokyo Idols
Tommy Boy
Vanished
Veronica
Avail. 10/2/17
Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown
Sleeping with Other People
Avail. 10/3/17
13 Demons
Rodney Carrington: Here Comes The Truth — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Cult of Chucky
The Survivalist
Avail. 10/4/17
Raw
Avail. 10/5/17
Bonus Family (Bonusfamiljen): Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Schitt’s Creek: Season 3
The Fosters: Season 5
Avail. 10/6/17
ID-0: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Skylanders Academy: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Suburra: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Word Party: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 10/7/17
Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life
Middle Man
Avail. 10/10/17
Christina P: Mother Inferior — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Skyjacker’s Tale
Avail. 10/11/17
Donnie Darko
Avail. 10/12/17
Fe de etarras — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Avail. 10/13/17
El Especial de Alex Fernández, el Especial — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kingdom of Us — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
MINDHUNTER: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Super Monsters: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
The Babysitter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 10/15/17
Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses
LEGO: City: Season 1
Money
OtherLife
She Makes Comics
West Coast Customs: Season 6
Avail. 10/17/17
Patton Oswalt: Annihilation — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Slasher: Guilty Party — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 10/19/17
Wedding Unplanned
Avail. 10/20/17
1922– NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Haters Back Off: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
One of Us– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Smurfs: The Lost Village
The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wheelman — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Avail. 10/23/17
Meet the Robinsons
While We’re Young
Avail. 10/24/17
Wanted: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wanted: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Mist: Season 1
Avail. 10/25/17
The Hateful Eight
The Final Master
La Querida del Centauro: Season 2
Avail. 10/26/17
Strange Weather
Avail. 10/27/17
Stranger Things 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 10/28/17
Pup Star: Better 2Gether
Avail. 10/30/17
Judah Friedlander: America Is The Greatest Country In The United States– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail.10/31/17
Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
LEAVING
Leaving 10/1/17
30 Rock: Seasons 1 – 7
A Love in Times of Selfies
Across the Universe
Barton Fink
Bella
Big Daddy
Carousel
Cradle 2 the Grave
Crafting a Nation
Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest
Daddy’s Little Girls
Dark Was the Night
David Attenborough’s Rise of the Animals: Triumph of the Vertebrates: Season 1
Day of the Kamikaze
Death Beach
Dowry Law
Dr. Dolittle: Tail to the Chief
Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1 – 5
Happy Feet
Heaven Knows, Mr. Allison
Hellboy
Kagemusha
Laura
Love Actually
Malcolm in the Middle: Seasons 1 – 7
Max Dugan Returns
Millennium
Million Dollar Baby
Mortal Kombat
Mr. 3000
Mulholland Dr.
My Father the Hero
My Name Is Earl: Seasons 1 – 4
One Tree Hill: Seasons 1 – 9
Patton
Picture This
Prison Break: Seasons 1 – 4
The Bernie Mac Show: Seasons 1 – 5
The Shining
The Wonder Years: Seasons 1 – 6
Titanic
Leaving 10/19/17
The Cleveland Show: Seasons 1 – 4
Leaving 10/21/17
Bones: Seasons 5 – 11
Leaving 10/27/17
Lie to Me: Seasons 2 – 3
Louie: Seasons 1 – 5
Hotel Transylvania 2
Leaving 10/29/17
Family Guy: Seasons 9 – 14