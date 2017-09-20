What’s coming & leaving Netflix in October

The new Netflix list is here! Here is the list of all the shows and movies coming and leaving in October.

Avail. 10/1/17

88 Minutes

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song

Before Midnight

Blood Diamond

Boogie Nights

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cleverman: Season 2

Death Sentence

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Eagle vs. Shark

Eyes Wide Shut

Generation Iron 2

Ghost Patrol

I Love You, Man

Ice Guardians

Lockup: Disturbing the Peace: Collection 1

Made of Honor

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Must Love Dogs

Never Let Me Go

No Reservations

Penelope

PJ Masks: Season 1

Set Up

The Reaping

Tokyo Idols

Tommy Boy

Vanished

Veronica



Avail. 10/2/17

Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown

Sleeping with Other People

Avail. 10/3/17

13 Demons

Rodney Carrington: Here Comes The Truth — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Cult of Chucky

The Survivalist

Avail. 10/4/17

Raw



Avail. 10/5/17

Bonus Family (Bonusfamiljen): Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Schitt’s Creek: Season 3

The Fosters: Season 5

Avail. 10/6/17

ID-0: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Skylanders Academy: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Suburra: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Word Party: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 10/7/17

Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life

Middle Man

Avail. 10/10/17

Christina P: Mother Inferior — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Skyjacker’s Tale

Avail. 10/11/17

Donnie Darko



Avail. 10/12/17

Fe de etarras — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Avail. 10/13/17

El Especial de Alex Fernández, el Especial — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kingdom of Us — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

MINDHUNTER: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Super Monsters: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

The Babysitter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 10/15/17

Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses

LEGO: City: Season 1

Money

OtherLife

She Makes Comics

West Coast Customs: Season 6



Avail. 10/17/17

Patton Oswalt: Annihilation — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Slasher: Guilty Party — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 10/19/17

Wedding Unplanned



Avail. 10/20/17

1922– NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Haters Back Off: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

One of Us– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Smurfs: The Lost Village

The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wheelman — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Avail. 10/23/17

Meet the Robinsons

While We’re Young

Avail. 10/24/17

Wanted: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wanted: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Mist: Season 1

Avail. 10/25/17

The Hateful Eight

The Final Master

La Querida del Centauro: Season 2

Avail. 10/26/17

Strange Weather

Avail. 10/27/17

Stranger Things 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 10/28/17

Pup Star: Better 2Gether

Avail. 10/30/17

Judah Friedlander: America Is The Greatest Country In The United States– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail.10/31/17

Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

LEAVING

Leaving 10/1/17

30 Rock: Seasons 1 – 7

A Love in Times of Selfies

Across the Universe

Barton Fink

Bella

Big Daddy

Carousel

Cradle 2 the Grave

Crafting a Nation

Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest

Daddy’s Little Girls

Dark Was the Night

David Attenborough’s Rise of the Animals: Triumph of the Vertebrates: Season 1

Day of the Kamikaze

Death Beach

Dowry Law

Dr. Dolittle: Tail to the Chief

Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1 – 5

Happy Feet

Heaven Knows, Mr. Allison

Hellboy

Kagemusha

Laura

Love Actually

Malcolm in the Middle: Seasons 1 – 7

Max Dugan Returns

Millennium

Million Dollar Baby

Mortal Kombat

Mr. 3000

Mulholland Dr.

My Father the Hero

My Name Is Earl: Seasons 1 – 4

One Tree Hill: Seasons 1 – 9

Patton

Picture This

Prison Break: Seasons 1 – 4

The Bernie Mac Show: Seasons 1 – 5

The Shining

The Wonder Years: Seasons 1 – 6

Titanic

Leaving 10/19/17

The Cleveland Show: Seasons 1 – 4

Leaving 10/21/17

Bones: Seasons 5 – 11

Leaving 10/27/17

Lie to Me: Seasons 2 – 3

Louie: Seasons 1 – 5

Hotel Transylvania 2

Leaving 10/29/17

Family Guy: Seasons 9 – 14