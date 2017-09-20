Woman found under trash had been dead for a while say police

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a woman’s body was found under a pile of trash in South Carolina, and it appears she died a while back.

Richland County Sheriff’s Lt. Curtis Wilson says workers picking up trash near a tire shop in Columbia found the body Wednesday morning.

The coroner’s office has not released the woman’s name or how she died.

Wilson did not know exactly how long investigators think the body had been under the trash at the business just off Interstate 20 in northeast Richland County.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)