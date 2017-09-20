Wrong-way I-95 police chase ends in fiery crash

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Investigators say a Florence County Sheriff’s Office vehicle was involved in a fiery collision Tuesday night on I-95 while a car chase was underway.

Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect was taken into custody Tuesday evening after the multi-vehicle crash.

Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office confirms a crash happened Tuesday on I-95 just north of exit 170. News13 crews on scene say they saw a Florence County Sheriff’s Office vehicle on the side of the road in flames around 6:30 p.m.

Video from News13 viewer Sarah Nicole O’Brien shows officers driving on the wrong side of the road, chasing what appears to be the suspect’s vehicle against the flow of traffic on I-95.

Darlington investigators were called in after the chase to investigate the collision because both the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the chase, according to Lt. Kilgo.

The incident started as a car jacking, Major Nunn says, and four people were taken to the hospital following the pursuit.

Officials have not yet released the suspect’s name or any possible charges.