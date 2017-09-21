2 senators call for monument honoring black Civil War hero

SEANNA ADCOX, Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this June 30, 2015 file photo, a Confederate flag flies at the base of Stone Mountain in Stone Mountain, Ga. Mainstream country music has been quietly distancing itself from the Confederate flag for years, but as the debate reignites following a massacre at a black church in South Carolina on June 17, country artists still struggle to articulate their feelings about the flags history and symbolism. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
FILE - In this June 30, 2015 file photo, a Confederate flag flies at the base of Stone Mountain in Stone Mountain, Ga. Mainstream country music has been quietly distancing itself from the Confederate flag for years, but as the debate reignites following a massacre at a black church in South Carolina on June 17, country artists still struggle to articulate their feelings about the flags history and symbolism. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A call to honor a black Civil War hero with a monument at the South Carolina Statehouse grounds, the 2015 epicenter of a national move to strip away Confederate symbols, is being made by two lawmakers in a bid to encourage consensus building in a nation divided by the issue.

Two state senators – one a black Democrat and the other a white Republican – called Wednesday for a statue of Robert Smalls, who in 1862 hijacked a Confederate supply ship, steered his family to freedom and turned the boat over to the Union.

After the war, Smalls helped found South Carolina’s Republican Party and became a state legislator and congressman.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.