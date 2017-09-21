Actor Keanu Reeves visits Michelin HQ in the Upstate

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Actor Keanu Reeves was in the Upstate visiting Michelin headquarters off of Pelham Road, Thursday.

The actor took part in a panel discussion with employees about how they share the same goals of passion and purpose.

Reeves is in town visiting as a guest of Michelin for Euphoria. His company, Arch Motorcycle, manufactures high-end, custom motorcycles using only Michelin tires.

After the panel discussion, Reeves and his team toured the Michelin US 1 plant at Donaldson Center.

The group toured the facility to learn how their tires are made and spoke with employees.