Amur leopard cubs on display now at Greenville Zoo

GREENVILLE (WSPA) – Two Amur leopard cubs can now be seen by the public at the Greenville Zoo more than four months after their births.

The male and female cubs are the first offspring of Jade and Nelkan and were born in late April.

Jade has been at the Greenville Zoo since 2011. The 11-year-old male was imported from a zoo in Berlin, Germany as part of the Amur Leopard Species Survival Plan.

The Greenville Zoo is planning to hold a naming contest for the cubs.

Zoo officials say Amur leopards are a critically endangered species and the birth of the cubs is a success in it’s conservation efforts.